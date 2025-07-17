All terrapins

Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee says he'll also play wide receiver in college

Maryland's five-star edge rusher Zion Elee says he also intends to play wide receiver at the collegiate level.

Chris Breiler

Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

Head coach Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins landed arguably the nation's top prospect in the 2026 class when Zion Elee committed to the Terps. The 6-3, 220-pound edge rusher out of St. Frances Academy is rated as the No. 1 overall player according to Rivals' latest rankings.

Although Terps fans are eager to see Elee dominate as a defender, it sounds like he also plans on making an impact on offense as well. On Thursday, Rivals reported that Elee also intends to play wide receiver in college.

Elee retweeted the report from Rivals, seemingly confirming that he does intend to play wide receiver for the Terrapins. Given his size and athleticism, it certainly wouldn't be impossible if Elee does attempt to play both sides of the ball.

Recruiting analyst Billy Tucker recently indicated that Elee is one of the most athletic edge rushers they've ever evaluated, and his blazing 4.4 speed in the 40 would put him in the top five percent all-time at the NFL combine for a defensive end. His broad jump of over 11 feet during the spring is also the highest ever recorded on the Under Armour Camp series platform.

We'll see if it actually comes to fruition, but the fact that Elee -- the nation's top edge rusher -- could also play wide receiver at the collegiate level tells you everything you need to know about his athleticism. The Terps got their hands on a generational talent who could become a super star in College Park.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland Football beats out Virginia Tech and Cincinnati for 3-star wide receiver

Recruiting Site Believes Locksley is on the Hot Seat

Where The Athletic ranks Maryland's Justyn Martin among all projected CFB starting QBs

Former Terp Jahmir Young sets Bulls Summer League scoring record

Derik Queen's strong summer league continues with another double-double performance

Maryland 5-star commit Zion Elee remains near the top in latest Rivals300 rankings

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football