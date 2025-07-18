Jordan McNair's legacy: federal bill aims to protect young athletes
A new federal bill is gaining momentum, and it’s carrying a powerful message of athlete safety. Named after Jordan McNair, a former University of Maryland football player who tragically died from heatstroke during a practice in 2018, the legislation aims to establish national standards for preventing similar tragedies. This isn’t just about football; it’s about protecting all young athletes across the country, from youth sports leagues to high school fields.
The core of the bill focuses on requiring schools and sports organizations to have comprehensive heat illness prevention plans. These plans would need to include things like proper hydration protocols, acclimatization periods for athletes adjusting to heat, and readily available emergency medical care. It also emphasizes education for coaches, trainers, and athletes themselves about recognizing the signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion.
This legislation is a direct response to the heartbreaking loss of Jordan McNair and the subsequent investigations that revealed systemic failures in recognizing and responding to the dangers of heat. It’s a testament to the tireless advocacy of his family and a crucial step towards ensuring that no other family has to endure such a devastating loss. The bill is currently working its way through Congress, and supporters are hopeful it will become law soon, creating a safer environment for young athletes nationwide.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Football beats out Virginia Tech and Cincinnati for 3-star wide receiver
Recruiting Site Believes Locksley is on the Hot Seat
Where The Athletic ranks Maryland's Justyn Martin among all projected CFB starting QBs
Former Terp Jahmir Young sets Bulls Summer League scoring record