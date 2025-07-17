NFL coaching legend Jon Gruden talks Maryland Football, Basketball
NFL coaching legend Jon Gruden recently put a spotlight on the University of Maryland's football and basketball programs during a popular unboxing segment on his Twitter/X account. In a growing trend, both college and professional teams have been sending Gruden boxes of team gear, which he showcases to his nearly 300,000 followers.
In this particular segment, Gruden received a massive package from Maryland, courtesy of new head basketball coach Buzz Williams. Over the course of more than seven minutes, Gruden enthusiastically unpacked the gear while reflecting on the rich history of Maryland athletics. He paid tribute to legendary figures from the school like Lefty Driesell, Gary Williams, Boomer Esiason, Randy White, Vernon Davis, Len Elmore, Juan Dixon, and Joe Smith.
Gruden also spoke fondly about the fact that he's a Maryland basketball fan and expressed optimism about the program's future. He praised Buzz Williams and voiced confidence that the Terps will continue to compete for championships under his leadership. The segment not only highlighted Maryland's athletic legacy but also served as a boost in visibility and excitement for fans of the program. Gruden's endorsement gives the Terps a spotlight from one of football's most recognizable voices.
You can watch the entire segment below:
