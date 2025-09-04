All terrapins

Former SEC Receiver Impressed by Malik Washington’s Composure in First Maryland Start

Freshman quarterback Malik Washington didn’t just make history in Maryland’s season opener—he won over his veteran teammates. In his first career start, Washington threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns against Florida Atlantic, setting multiple program records for a true freshman. But what resonated most wasn’t just the numbers. A former SEC wide receiver in Maryland’s locker room praised Washington’s confidence and composure, saying the 18-year-old already carries himself like a leader far beyond his years.

Maryland freshman quarterback Malik Washington didn’t just put up record-setting numbers in his first career start—he impressed the veterans around him.

After a historic collegiate debut, Washington drew praise from redshirt wide receiver Kaleb Webb, a former SEC transfer from Tennessee.

Webb didn't mince words about his new starting quarterback, praising Washington's confidence and composure, saying that the 18-year-old already carries himself like a leader far beyond his years.

“I just told him to go out there and be confident, like this is just another game for you,” Webb said in yesterday's weekly player press conference.

“He was aggressive early, which kind of helped the offense get going later on, especially in the pass game.”

Washington’s stat line told one story: 27 completions for 258 yards and three touchdowns in his first career start, setting multiple freshman program records.

But to his teammates, the bigger statement was how he handled the moment.

“Honestly, I would just say seeing his composure—not panicking, not trying to force anything—that was good to see from him,” Webb said.

“Especially with him being a freshman, just seeing his ability to stay in the game no matter the ebbs and flows.”

That steady demeanor wasn’t new to Webb. He noticed it months earlier when Washington arrived in spring practices without fear of mistakes.

“Usually freshmen go through a learning curve, but seeing him not being afraid to make mistakes, taking shots—even if that’s not necessarily what’s presented to him—just having that confidence, it surprised me,” Webb added.

It’s a balance that impressed not just in the huddle but in preparation. Webb pointed to Washington’s willingness to take film seriously, hold teammates accountable, and encourage others through errors.

“He’s 18 at the end of the day, so it’s still a kid’s game to him,” Webb said. “But he takes the necessary approach, whether that’s in the film room or making sure everybody’s in a good head space.”

For a program that hasn’t had a true freshman start a season opener since 2017, Washington’s performance was already historic.

Add in the perspective of a veteran receiver who found the end zone alongside him, and the message becomes clear: Maryland’s quarterback of the future might already be its quarterback of the present.

