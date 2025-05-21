Head coach accuses Maryland of tampering with player, offering $50,000 to transfer
With the current state of college athletics resembling a scene out of the wild west, tampering is becoming a common accusation among head coaches. This week, that accusation was made about the Maryland football program in relation to a transfer portal acquisition.
Earlier this month, the Terps landed transfer kicker Sean O'Haire from Richmond. O'Haire, who is from Ireland, played his first season of college football with Richmond in 2024. But his former head coach says that O'Haire had no intention of entering the portal until Maryland came with an offer.
Via Richmond.com:
"Maryland tampered with our kicker and gave him $50,000," said head coach Russ Huesman. " They came in, they tampered. The kid had zero interest in transferring, they offered him money. It happens all over the country and there's nothing the NCAA's going to do about it."
And while Huesman was obviously disappointed to lose his kicker to the portal, he places all of the blame squarely on Maryland.
"When I found out how it all transpired, then I was unshocked, to be honest with you, because that's what happens. He's got an unbelievable future. This was not on him. This was on Maryland. This was on (O'Haire's) handlers. It was on a lot of other people that I'm not real happy with."
Last season, O'Haire was a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals and 9-for-9 on PAT attempts in just five games. But with Maryland losing kicker Jack Howes to the transfer portal back in April, there was a clear need to fill for head coach Mike Locksley.
It will be interesting to see if there's any response from Locksley or the folks in College Park relating to this latest accusation of tampering.
