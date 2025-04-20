All terrapins

HOW TO WATCH: Maryland Football annual Red-White Spring Game

The Maryland Terrapins return to SECU Stadium on Saturday for the annual Red-White Spring Game.

Chris Breiler

Maryland Football spring practice
Maryland Football spring practice / Maryland Football
In this story:

The Maryland Terrapins are set to host the annual Red-White Spring game on Saturday, April 26. The game will take place at SECU Stadium and is free for fans to attend. For those who can't make it, the game is also set to air live on the Big Ten Network.

Here's how to watch:

  • What: Maryland Spring Game
  • Where: SECU Stadium
  • When: Saturday, April 26 at Noon
  • TV: Big Ten Network (Live)

SECU Stadium Access:Gate I (South side) will open at 11 a.m. Concession stands will be open on the South side of the stadium. Parking and admission are free. Tickets are not needed for entry to the stadium. 

Donor Appreciation Day: All Terrapin Club donors are invited to the President's Suite in Tyser Tower for free food and beverages. An invitation from the Terrapin Club with a link to RSVP will be sent in the coming days.

Autograph Session: After the conclusion of the Red-White Spring Game, all fans are invited to join the Maryland Football team on the SECU Stadium concourse for an autograph session. Autograph cards will be provided.

Parking: Free parking is available in Lot Z and throughout most of campus in conjunction with Maryland Day. Fans are encouraged to follow all posted parking signage. 

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football gains commitment from standout DT in transfer portal

Maryland basketball contacts Villanova transfer

One Maryland football freshman is standing out among the best in the country

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football