HOW TO WATCH: Maryland Football annual Red-White Spring Game
The Maryland Terrapins are set to host the annual Red-White Spring game on Saturday, April 26. The game will take place at SECU Stadium and is free for fans to attend. For those who can't make it, the game is also set to air live on the Big Ten Network.
Here's how to watch:
- What: Maryland Spring Game
- Where: SECU Stadium
- When: Saturday, April 26 at Noon
- TV: Big Ten Network (Live)
SECU Stadium Access:Gate I (South side) will open at 11 a.m. Concession stands will be open on the South side of the stadium. Parking and admission are free. Tickets are not needed for entry to the stadium.
Donor Appreciation Day: All Terrapin Club donors are invited to the President's Suite in Tyser Tower for free food and beverages. An invitation from the Terrapin Club with a link to RSVP will be sent in the coming days.
Autograph Session: After the conclusion of the Red-White Spring Game, all fans are invited to join the Maryland Football team on the SECU Stadium concourse for an autograph session. Autograph cards will be provided.
Parking: Free parking is available in Lot Z and throughout most of campus in conjunction with Maryland Day. Fans are encouraged to follow all posted parking signage.
