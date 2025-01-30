HOW TO WATCH: 4 Terrapins take the field tonight in East-West Shrine Bowl
Maryland fans can catch four Terrapins tonight as they take the field in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Kaden Prather (WR), Tommy Akingbesote (DL), Jordan Phillips (DL), and Glendon Miller (DB) will all take part in tonight's contest on the NFL Network.
How to watch:
What: East-West Shrine Bowl
When: 8:00 pm ET
TV: NFL Network
About: This game brings together the best college football players to show off their skills in front of NFL scouts, coaches, and executives from all 32 teams. For over a century, the Shrine Bowl has been the first step toward greatness for some of football’s biggest stars. Legends like Tom Brady, Walter Payton, and John Elway played here, as well as today’s standouts like Brock Purdy, Zay Flowers, and Isiah Pacheco.
Here's a closer look at all four Terrapins who will be competing tonight:
Kaden Prather, WR
CAREER HONORS
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
- 2024 Phil Steele Preseason Second-Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Athlon Sports Preseason Third-Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000
- 2023 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
As a Senior (2024):
- Started all 12 games
- Tallied 56 receptions for 624 yards and four touchdowns
- Caught a 25 yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game vs. Penn St. (11/30)
- Five receptions for 76 yards vs. Rutgers (11/16)
- Career-day vs. USC (10/19) with nine catches and 111 yards
- Also caught a key two-point conversion in the fourth quarter
- Season-high eight catches for 81 yards vs. Northwestern (10/11)
- Season-high 66 reception yards on five grabs, including 33-yard TD catch at Indiana (9/28)
- Second game in a row with a TD grab vs. Villanova (9/21), 57 receiving yards in the game, giving him 1500+ for his career
- Made great adjustment for first TD of the season on a 26-yard reception at Virginia (9/14)
- Five catches for 38 yards vs. Michigan State (9/7)
- Caught six passes for 60 yards vs. UConn (8/31)
Tommy Akingbesote, DL
CAREER HONORS
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000 Watchlist
As a Senior (2024):
- Started all 12 games on the defensive line
- Team’s leading tackler among defensive linemen with 32 (16 solo)
- Also added 5.0 TFL for 23 yards,1.0 sack for nine yards, one QB hurry, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery
- Career-high 2.0 TFL plus one sack vs. Villanova (9/21)
- Career-best nine tackles at Virginia (9/14)
Jordan Phillips, DL
CAREER HONORS
- 2024 Athlon Sports Preseason Fourth-Team All-Big Ten
- Named to Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List
As a Junior (2024):
- Started all 12 games
- Made 29 tackles (17 solo)
- Career-high eight tackles, including 1.0 TFL, vs. Iowa (11/23)
- Two tackles at Minnesota (10/26)
- 2+ tackles in four of first five games
- QBHs at Virginia (9/14) and vs. Northwestern (10/11)
Glendon Miller, DB
CAREER HONORS
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000
As a Redshirt Senior (2024)
- Played in 11 games, starting nine
- Totaled 39 tackles (26 solo), three tackles for a loss, five passes defended, three interceptions and one fumble recovery
- Tied for team lead in INTs (three)
- Had four-game streak with an INT dating back to 2023 season, longest for a Terp since 1999 (Lewis Sanders)
- Three tackles and one TFL vs. Rutgers (11/16)
- Three tackles and two PBU vs. USC (10/19)
- One TFL vs. Northwestern (10/11)
- Had four-game streak with an INT dating back to 2023 season, longest for a Terp since 1999 (Lewis Sanders)
- Six tackles and one INT at Indiana (9/28)
- Career-best two INTs vs. Michigan State (9/7) plus seven tackles
- Recorded an interception and team-high 6 tackles vs. UCONN
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -