HOW TO WATCH: Northern Illinois vs. Maryland
One week down, a new week, a new opponent presents itself. The Terps (1-0) welcome the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-0) to College Park for a Friday showdown under the lights.
Maryland has a streak of 16 straight victories against non-conference foes. They'll look to make it 17 in front of the rowdy home crowd at SECU Stadium.
Freshman quarterback Malik Washington had a historic debut on Saturday, tossing for 258 yards, three scores, and no turnovers, leading to a blowout victory against Florida Atlantic. His three touchdown passes were the most in a true freshman's debut in the Big Ten since 2009. His 27 completions are the most by a Maryland true freshman quarterback in a game in school history and are also the most by a true freshman in a Power Conference debut since 2021.
According to BET MGM, the Terps are the favorite to win with a point spread of -18.5 (-110). The over/under is at 47.5 total points.
How and when to watch the game?
Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: SECU Stadium at College Park, MD
Where to watch: Big Ten Network
Listen: Maryland Sports Network Radio
The Opposition: Northern Illinois Huskies
Huskies head coach Thomas Hammock leads his team into College Park after a close 19-17 victory over Holy Cross in their season opener at home last week.
Last week's win against Holy Cross saw very little damage done through the air, but 178 rushing yards gained on the ground and a fourth-quarter 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Dev'ion Reynolds. On the defense side for Northern Illinois, they picked off Holy Cross and sacked the QB twice.
The Huskies share a similar trait to the Terps, who have a roster that features many new faces in 2025, highlighted by 33 true freshmen and 15 transfers, according to the Huskies' athletic website.
Wide receiver DeAree Rogers (seven receptions, 73 yards) and running back Chavon Wright ( 11 rushes, 77 yards, and one touchdown) are key players that the Maryland defense needs to watch.
