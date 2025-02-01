JUST IN: Maryland football misses on elite 2026 recruit in surprise announcement
In their pursuit for some of the top rated prospects in the 2026 class, the Maryland Terrapins missed out on an elite talent from the state of Ohio. Last week, four-star cornerback Victor Singleton announced that he had officially received an offer from head coach Mike Locksley and the Terrapins.
According to 247Sports, Singleton is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Ohio and the No. 3 cornerback in the nation. While the Ohio native was initially favored to remain home and become a Buckeye, other programs from around the country continued to pursue. On Saturday, Singleton made it official that he was committing to Illinois in a somewhat surprising turn of events.
Singleton had received 24 offers from some of the premier programs around the country, including Ohio State, Oregon, and Michigan. Given the types of programs that were going after Singleton, it's not all that surprising that he didn't end up in College Park. What is surprising, however, is that it was Illinois that was able to seal the deal - a program that has failed to become bowl eligible in three of the last five seasons.
And while Singleton was a longshot for the Terrapins, there's still plenty to like about Maryland's 2026 commitment list at the moment. It begins with five-star EDGE Zion Elee, one of the most sought after prospects in the nation. According to On3, Elee is the No. 2 overall prospect from the state of Maryland and the No. 1 edge rusher in the nation (No. 3 overall prospect nationally). If the Terps can hold off other programs and ultimately sign the five-star edge rusher in the 2026 class, that would be a huge win for Locksley and his staff.
Elee is joined by a trio of three star prospects that are also committed to Maryland in the 2026 class, including Damon Hall (TE), Brian Harris (DL), and Khmari Bing (CB).
