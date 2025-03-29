Maryland five-star commit rocks 'Crab Five' shirt in photo with Mike Locksley
The crown jewel of Maryland's 2026 recruiting class appears to be firm in his commitment to the Terrapins. Although some of the biggest programs in college football were in hot pursuit, five-star Zion Elee shut down his recruitment roughly a month ago, indicating that he planned to remain with Maryland.
According to On3, Elee is the No. 1 edge rusher prospect in the nation for the 2026 class, as well as the No. 4 overall prospect. The fact that Maryland was able to secure his commitment so early has led to momentum for other elite recruits, including fellow Maryland native Immanuel Iheanacho (five-star OL).
And while some are concerned that Elee could end up flipping before this recruiting cycle is over, all signs remain positive for the Terps. On Saturday, Elee shared a photo to his Twitter/X account where he's posing with head coach Mike Locksley and wearing a "Crab Five" shirt.
That certainly looks like a guy who's happy with his decision to remain home.
As of this writing, Maryland currently has the 5th ranked recruiting class for 2026 in the Big Ten. That class is also good for 18th in the country, according to On3's latest rankings.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Kevin Willard addresses Villanova speculation following Maryland's loss to Florida in Sweet Sixteen
Social media reacts to Maryland basketball getting eliminated against Florida in Sweet 16
'He said he was staying': Maryland's Rodney Rice says Kevin Willard has been transparent with team