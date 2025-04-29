Maryland Football announces 2025 Spring Game Awards
With spring ball officially over, the Maryland Football program announced its annual team awards.
With spring ball officially over, the Maryland Football program announced its annual spring game awards this week. Head coach Mike Locksley started the tradition and each award is named after a Terrapin legend.
Here's the list of all 17 winners for this year's awards:
Jermaine Carter Headhunter Award
- Dorian Fleming, TE
- Sidney Stewart, DL
Russ Weaver "I Like to Practice" Award
- Leon Haughton, TE
- Eyan Thomas, DL
Andre Monroe Defensive Lineman Award
- Dillan Fontus, DL
Steve Ingram Offensive Lineman Award
- Michael Hershey, OL
Scott Milanovich Most Improved Freshman Award
- Malik Washington, QB
- Kevyn Humes, DB
Nolan Carroll Community Service Award
- Daniel Owens, DL
Mike Tice most Improved Player Award
- Ryan Manning, WR
- Trey Reddick, LB
Chet Hanulak Commitment to Excellence Award
- Justyn Martin, QB
- Neeo Avery, LB
Tom Brown Leadership Award
- Isaiah Wright, OL
- Daniel Wingate, LB
Ty Johnson Offensive Back Award
- Dejuan Williams, RB
Michael Dunn Outstanding Non-Scholarship Player Award
- Roman Jensen, QB
- Taylor Best, DB
- Ricardo Cooper, WR
Keeta Covington Defensive Back Award
- Dontay Joyner, DB
Ratcliff Thomas Linebacker Award
- Michael Harris, LB
Jojo Walker Wide Receiver Award
- Octavian Smith Jr., WR
Brooks Barnard Special Teams Award
- Ethan Gough, LS
- Bryce McFerson, P
Red-White MVP Award
- Khristian Martin, QB
Ray Krouse Most Valuable Lineman (Off/Def/OLB)
- DD Holmes, DL
