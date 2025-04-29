All terrapins

Maryland Football announces 2025 Spring Game Awards

With spring ball officially over, the Maryland Football program announced its annual team awards.

Chris Breiler

Maryland Football spring practice
Maryland Football spring practice / Maryland Football
In this story:

With spring ball officially over, the Maryland Football program announced its annual spring game awards this week. Head coach Mike Locksley started the tradition and each award is named after a Terrapin legend.

Here's the list of all 17 winners for this year's awards:

Jermaine Carter Headhunter Award

  • Dorian Fleming, TE
  • Sidney Stewart, DL

Russ Weaver "I Like to Practice" Award

  • Leon Haughton, TE
  • Eyan Thomas, DL

Andre Monroe Defensive Lineman Award

  • Dillan Fontus, DL

Steve Ingram Offensive Lineman Award

  • Michael Hershey, OL

Scott Milanovich Most Improved Freshman Award

  • Malik Washington, QB
  • Kevyn Humes, DB

Nolan Carroll Community Service Award

  • Daniel Owens, DL

Mike Tice most Improved Player Award

  • Ryan Manning, WR
  • Trey Reddick, LB

Chet Hanulak Commitment to Excellence Award

  • Justyn Martin, QB
  • Neeo Avery, LB

Tom Brown Leadership Award

  • Isaiah Wright, OL
  • Daniel Wingate, LB

Ty Johnson Offensive Back Award

  • Dejuan Williams, RB

Michael Dunn Outstanding Non-Scholarship Player Award

  • Roman Jensen, QB
  • Taylor Best, DB
  • Ricardo Cooper, WR

Keeta Covington Defensive Back Award

  • Dontay Joyner, DB

Ratcliff Thomas Linebacker Award

  • Michael Harris, LB

Jojo Walker Wide Receiver Award

  • Octavian Smith Jr., WR

Brooks Barnard Special Teams Award

  • Ethan Gough, LS
  • Bryce McFerson, P

Red-White MVP Award

  • Khristian Martin, QB

Ray Krouse Most Valuable Lineman (Off/Def/OLB)

  • DD Holmes, DL

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Social media reacts to the Minnesota Vikings taking Maryland WR Tai Felton

Maryland football lands former four-star recruit from transfer portal

Maryland football lands 310-pound D-lineman from transfer portal

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football