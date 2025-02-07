Maryland Football: Are the Terrapins leading for another 5-star recruit?
In the world of college football recruiting, signing elite prospects can significantly impact a program’s trajectory. Not only do these recruits make a tangible difference on the field, but they also create a ripple effect that draws the attention of other top-tier athletes. This is precisely what’s happening at the University of Maryland, where the Terrapins have made waves with their impressive 2025 recruiting class, which is now ranked within the Top 25 nationally in 247Sports' composite rankings.
A key component of this class includes standout players like quarterback Malik Washington and offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist. However, another headline grabber came on National Signing Day when Maryland secured the commitment of former Ohio State recruit, Zahir Mathis. The 6-6, 225-pound edge rusher from Philadelphia is ranked as one of the top defensive prospects in the country. Mathis chose Maryland over powerhouse programs such as Florida State, Ohio State, and Alabama. His commitment was a big win for the Terrapins, and as often happens, it has caught the attention of another highly-rated recruit – five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho.
Iheanacho, a 6-7, 345-pound powerhouse, is regarded as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class. His recent visit to Maryland’s campus, where he watched the Terrapins' basketball team defeat Wisconsin, seemed to have left a lasting impression on the 2026 prospect. As a Maryland native, Iheanacho has the added benefit of being familiar with the program, but it’s clear that his interest in the Terrapins runs deeper than just proximity. He’s noticing the strong recruiting momentum that Maryland has built, and the addition of guys like Mathis could be a major selling point in convincing Iheanacho to stay home.
While there is still a long way to go in Iheanacho’s recruitment, and other top programs will certainly make a push for him, Maryland’s chances of landing the five-star offensive tackle are promising. With a growing reputation for developing talent and a class that continues to gain national attention, the Terrapins have positioned themselves as a legitimate contender for one of the nation's top recruits. If Maryland can secure Iheanacho’s commitment, it would further solidify their place as a rising force in college football.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -