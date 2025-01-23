Maryland football defensive starter makes football announcement
Defensive lineman Tommy Akingbesote enjoyed a four-year career with Maryland. But he is now searching for the next step in his football journey. The Terrapin starting lineman announced he accepted an invite to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in hopes of impressing scouts.
The game will take place on Jan. 30 in Arlington, Texas. It will mark the 100th time being played and it brings together the best college football players to show off their skills in front of NFL scouts, coaches, and executives from all 32 teams.
Akingbesote came to Maryland in the 2021 class as a four-star recruit. He started seven games in 2023 before starting every game for the 4-8 Terrapins in 2024. Akingbesote recorded 32 tackles in '24 and five TFLs for the Maryland defense.
Here are some notes on Akingbesote during his Maryland career:
2024 season:
- Started all 12 games on the defensive line
- Team’s leading tackler among defensive linemen with 32 (16 solo)
- Also added 5.0 TFL for 23 yards,1.0 sack for nine yards, one QB hurry, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery
- Career-high 2.0 TFL plus one sack vs. Villanova (9/21)
- Career-best nine tackles at Virginia (9/14)
2023 season:
- Appeared in all 13 games on the defensive line with seven starts
- Posted 28 tackles (16 solo), two pass breakups, one tackle for loss and one sack
- Tallied two solo tackles and a pass breakup in win against Auburn at TransPerfect Music City Bowl (12/30)
- Broke up first career pass and recorded two tackles (one solo) in win at Michigan State (9/23)
- Started season opener vs. Towson (9/2) and set career-high with four tackles (one solo)
2022 season:
- Appeared in 12 games with two starts (at Wisconsin, 11/5; at #14 Penn State, 11/12)
- Totaled 14 tackles (nine solo) with two sacks for a loss of 13 yards
- Earned first career start and tallied three tackles with a three-yard sack at Wisconsin (11/5)
- Recorded first career sack, for a 10-yard loss, at Indiana (10/15)
2021 season:
- Appeared in seven games on the defensive line
- Totaled three solo tackles, one in each of the Indiana (10/30), #22 Penn State (11/6) and #8 Michigan (11/20) games
- Made collegiate debut against Howard (9/11)
