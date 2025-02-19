Maryland Football: Elite defender schedules visit with Terrapins
The scheduled visits keep rolling in for the Maryland Terrapins. On Wednesday, elite four-star safety Jireh Edwards announced five upcoming visits to some of the top programs around the country, and Maryland is part of that list. On3 ranks Edwards as the No. 4 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 39 prospect nationally. As a Maryland native, the Terrapins will certainly have the opportunity to make a strong recruiting pitch to keep the elite safety home.
Edwards' visit list includes Auburn (May 16), Maryland (May 30), Georgia (June 6), Texas A&M (June 13), and Oregon (June 19).
Here's what Andrew Ivins of 247Sports had to say about Edwards in his latest scouting report:
"Punishing defender that should offer some alignment flexibility at his next stop as he can spin down into the box or patrol from the border. Owns a college-ready build with some promising features and tested off the charts spring before junior year. Spent much of his 11th-grade campaign deployed as an oversized slot and did nothing but make plays for one of the nation’s top prep defenses. Triggers downhill in the snap of a finger and frequently arrives with violence. Comfortable crashing gaps, but is also effective in the alley as he uses sharp angles to get ball carriers on the ground. Instinctive in coverage and can match and mirror underneath routes with his lateral agility. Will take some chances when defending the pass, but unsuspecting length can bail him out. A bit older for the grade, but that should have him on the field sooner rather than later. Overall, projects as an all-around defensive playmaker that can make an impact on Saturdays and then possibly Sundays with his physicality and athleticism. Likely to keep the tag of safety, but should really be viewed as a chess piece that can be moved all around in an era where position lines continue to blur."
After signing the No. 25 ranked class nationally in 2025, head coach Mike Locksley has the opportunity repeat that success in 2026. The Terrapins have already received a commitment from elite five-star edge rusher Zion Elee, and they're also in the hunt for five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho - both prospects are Maryland natives. If Locksley can find a way to keep these guys home and bring them to College Park, the Terps could go from Big Ten bottom feeder to playoff contender in the very near future.
