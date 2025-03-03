Maryland Football: Elite five-star prospect says Terps are his No. 1 school
Things are trending up in a very big way for the Maryland Terrapins on the recruiting trail. In recent weeks, the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class - Zion Elee - shut down his recruitment and said he was firm in his commitment to Maryland. And now it looks like the Terps are leading for another elite five-star prospect in the 2026 class, OT Immanuel Iheanacho.
Speaking recently with Steve Wiltfong of On3, Iheanacho reportedly indicated that Maryland was his No. 1 school at this point.
"Maryland is my No. 1," Iheanacho said. "Oregon is my No. 2."
Iheanacho went on to discuss the difficulties of trying to narrow down his list, saying that there are a whole host of programs that appeal to him. And while Oregon is certainly going to play a major factor in his recruitment, Iheanacho seems to really like the idea of taking Elee's route and becoming a hometown hero. That appeal of remaining in the state of Maryland, staying close to family, and being part of a local recruiting class that could help reshape the Maryland football program is clearly carrying a lot of weight for Iheanacho.
"Maryland, Oregon, LSU, Texas A&M and Penn State are the five programs standing out most to the five-star offensive tackle and he has an interesting commitment plan moving forward. The North Bethesda (Md.) Georgetown Prep standout – who has the Terrapins at the top of his list right now – is planning to take official visits to those schools and commit while on one of those trips. Could Maryland keep him home?" -Rivals
The 6-7, 350 pound OT plans to visit both Oregon and Maryland this month, and both schools will have another opportunity to make their pitch.
