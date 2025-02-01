All terrapins

Maryland Football: Terrapins star freshman Malik Washington reacts Zahir Mathis visit

Maryland football already has a borderline top-25 recruiting class in the '25 cycle but the Terrapins are hoping to add one more key piece to the puzzle. Former Ohio State commit and four-star Edge prospect, Zahir Mathis, is on campus this weekend for a visit. Mathis would certainly be a banner of a signing for Mike Locksley in 2025 and the Terrapins could pair him with 2026 five-star Edge rusher Zion Elee who committed to Locksley and Co.

This is certainly a big visit and people are noticing. Four-star freshman quarterback Malik Washington, who currently headlines the '25 recruiting class, took notice of Mathis posting about his Maryland visit. Washington knows if the Terrapins could add a player such as Mathis, it would be a big boost to the class.

According to the Composite, the Philadelphia (PA) product is considered the 114th-best recruit in the '25 cycle and the No. 12 Edge prospect. Mathis de-committed from Ohio State back on Dec. 18 and was supposed to visit both UCLA and Michigan but he canceled both visits. He did go on a visit to Florida State which he really enjoyed.

Depending on how the visit goes in College Park this weekend, Maryland could hold an edge over the Seminoles will Mathis just being on campus. As of now, it feels like an FSU vs. Maryland battle.

