Maryland Football: Terrapins hosting elite 2025 recruit, former Ohio State commit
The Maryland Terrapins are hosting one of the top prospects in the 2025 class this weekend, as four-star EDGE Zahir Mathis is currently in College Park. The elite prospect announced that he was in Maryland via his Twitter/X account on Friday.
The Terps seem well-positioned to try and add Mathis to their 2025 class, but they'll need to battle Florida State among others to close the deal. According to 247Sports composite, Mathis is the No. 3 ranked overall recruit from the state of Pennsylvania and the no. 12 edge rusher nationally in the 2025 class. 247Sports doesn't have any crystal ball predictions in yet, but it appears that the primary battle is between the Terrapins and the Seminoles.
At 6-5.5, 230 pounds, Mathis already has the physical build necessary to compete at the next level as a true freshman. And given the opportunities that are available to play early in College Park, that could be the very thing that puts the Terrapins in the drivers seat in this recruitment.
As of this writing, Maryland's 2025 recruiting class ranks No. 29 nationally in 247Sports composite rankings. That class is headlined by four-star quarterback Malik Washington, a dual-threat prospect out of Archbishop Spalding high school. As a recruit, Washington ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect from the state of Maryland and the No. 5 QB nationally in the 2025 class.
If the Terps can somehow convince Mathis that Maryland is home, it would certainly boost an already solid class for head coach Mike Locksley and his staff in College Park.
