Maryland Football: Jordan Phillips recognized as standout player for East-West Shrine Bowl
On Monday, Maryland defensive lineman standout Jordan Phillips was recognized as one of the standout players from the East-West Shrine Bowl. The 6-3, 320 pound defender looked impressive throughout the bowl prep and certainly received plenty of attention from NFL scouts. As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, Phillips started all 12 games for the Terrapins and accounted for 29 tackles.
His combination of of size, speed, and power has made Phillips one of the more intriguing draft prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. According to the 33rd Team, Phillips is a projected third round selection, and he's considered a developmental project who could become a viable starter in the NFL.
There’s enough athletic upside with Phillips to warrant consideration for a long-term role that is more diverse and impactful on passing downs, too. He has a good first step and heavy hands that can create momentum for power rushes back into the lap of the quarterback. Phillips is built squatty and low to the ground, which affords him ample natural leverage to anchor double teams. He also shows good technique in dropping a knee and eating combo blocks to clog the interior.
Phillips projects as an athletic nose tackle at the NFL level. He should be considered a viable NFL starter — likely on a developmental timeline who can warrant rotational opportunities early in his career as he refines his leverage consistency.
Phillips will have another opportunity to showcase his skillset in front of scouts at the NFL Combine, beginning on Thursday, Feb. 27 on NFL Network. Here's a look at the full schedule:
Thursday, February 27
- Defensive line and linebacker drills — 3 p.m. ET
Friday, February 28
- Defensive back and tight end drills — 3 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 1
- Quarterback, running back and wide receiver drills — 1 p.m. ET
Sunday, March 2
- Offensive line drills - 1 p.m. ET
