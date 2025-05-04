Maryland football lands important player via the transfer portal
With Maryland football kicker Jack Howes entering the transfer portal back in April, the Terrapins were left without a full-time kicker. But that changed when Richmond transfer Sean O'Haire committed to Maryland.
O'Haire, who is from Ireland, played his first full season of college football with Richmond this past season. In a limited sample size, he went a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals and 9-for-9 on PAT attempts. Playing in just four games, plus a Playoff game, O'Haire earned a redshirt in 2024.
Even after playing in only four regular season games, O'Haire was the Spiders' third-leading scorer on the team. The Terrapins have had some struggles with the kicking game in the past two years, but if 2024 was any indication of the type of player O'Haire could be, this was a massive pickup for Mike Locksley.
Here are some notes on O'Haire:
- Played in four regular season games followed by one playoff game, earning a redshirt
- Richmond's third-leading scorer with 45 points
- Was a perfect 12-for-12 on field goals and 9-for-9 on PATs in first-ever season playing football
- Recorded a 50-yard field goal against William & Mary (11/23/24) and 47-yarders on two occasions (against Towson 11/02/24 and at Hampton 11/16/24)
- The 50-yard field goal ties for the seventh-longest in program history
- Kicked off once, recording a 65-yard boot
- Named Coastal Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Week as well as the Stats Perform FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week after contributing 17 points in the Spiders 35-24 victory over Towson (11/02/24)
- In just his second game seeing action, the Ireland native went 5-for-5 on field goals during the Homecoming victory over Towson (11/02/24), making kicks from 21, 22, 47 (a then-career best), 36, and 18 yards, while also converting 2-for-2 on PATs
- His five field goals made during the Towson game (11/02/24) are a program record and his 17 points scored tie for first all-time among Spiders
- His five field goals made during the Towson game (11/02/24) matched the most in FCS this season
- Named CAA Special Teams Player of the Week following the William & Mary game where he contributed 9 points, going 2-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on PATs
