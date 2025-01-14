JUST IN: Maryland Football legend returns for key role within athletics program
A Maryland football legend is set to return to College Park for a key role in the athletics program. Geroy Simon, one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play at Maryland, has officially been named Executive Director of Revenue Share Management and General Manager for Maryland Athletics.
Via UMTerps.com:
"Simon was a star wide receiver with the Terps from 1993-96. He ranks second all-time in career receptions (185) and sixth in career receiving yards (2,059). During his All-ACC season of 1994, he set a school record and then-ACC mark for most receptions in a season with 77, a mark that currently stands third all-time. He holds the school record for receptions in a game with 16, set against Florida State in 1995. His personal best of 891 receiving yards in 1994, was third-best in Maryland history following that season and is currently seventh all-time."
Following his collegiate years, Simon bounced around from various NFL teams including the Cincinnati Bengals (1997), Philadelphia Eagles (1997), Pittsburgh Steelers (1997), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1997-98), and Kansas City Chiefs (2001).
Simon eventually found his footing in the CFL, putting together a Hall of Fame career over the course of 15 seasons. He set a CFL record of 16,352 receiving yards, and his 1,029 receptions ranks second all-time. Simon also ranks No. 3 all-time in career touchdown receptions with 103.
In his new role with Maryland athletics, Simon will be responsible for strategic vision, planning and execution of department-wide revenue share management.
"Simon will collaborate with administration coaches and legal counsel on all player contracts, roster construction, and multi-year salary cap management. Additionally, he will also develop and maintain analytical modeling, software and other frameworks to ensure a process-oriented and data-driven approach to salary cap management. He will oversee budget forecasting, including projecting total revenue-sharing and team-specific budgets for all sports, with an emphasis on football, men's basketball, and women's basketball. Simon will start in his role on Jan. 27."
You can read the full press release from Maryland athletics by clicking here.
