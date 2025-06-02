Maryland football legend Vernon Davis inducted into Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame
Former Maryland star and NFL great, Vernon Davis, was inducted into the Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame. The former Terrapin played for Maryland for three seasons before entering the NFL Draft. In his final year with the Terps, he caught for 871 yards and six scores.
Once he entered the NFL, Davis was one of the top TEs in the league. The former sixth overall pick played the first 10 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, before playing one season in Denver, and finishing his career with the Washington Redskins (Commanders) where he played for four seasons.
Here is the entire press release on his induction:
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nearly 20 years after he last caught a pass in a Maryland uniform, former Terps star Vernon Davis has been inducted into the Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame.
Davis was honored for his outstanding achievements on and off the field at the 14th annual Mike Ditka's Hall of Fame Gala in Chicago on Friday, May 30. The dinner and induction ceremony were hosted by the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund, a non-profit that provides medical and financial assistance to former NFL players and their families in dire need.
Joining Davis in the 2025 class are former defensive lineman and two-time Super Bowl champion Leonard Marshall; former cornerback and two-time Super Bowl champion Marc Collins; former Chicago Bears center and six-time pro bowler Olin Kreutz; and 10-time Canadian Football League all-star and Canadian Football Hall of Famer Garney Henley
"Being inducted into the Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame is a profound honor that transcends individual achievement. It's a testament to the collective spirit of every teammate, coach, and mentor who has been part of my journey," said Davis. "This recognition is not just about the touchdowns or the accolades; it's about the impact we have off the field, the lives we touch, and the legacy we leave behind. I'm deeply grateful to be part of this esteemed group and to continue serving those who have given so much to the game."
Davis’ on-field accomplishments were remarkable in his three years at Maryland, racking up 83 catches for 1,371 yards and nine touchdowns. He led the team in receptions in back-to-back seasons in 2004 and 2005 and was a consensus All-American and All-Atlantic Conference first-team selection in 2005. He was also a finalist for the Mackey Award, given to the nation's top tight end.
He was inducted into the Maryland Sports Hall of Fame in 2022.
Davis' accolades and on-field production at Maryland led to him being selected by the San Francisco 49ers with the 6th overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He went on to have a successful 14-year NFL career, playing for the 49ers (2006-2014), Denver Broncos (2015), and Washington Commanders (2016-2019). He was a two-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, and won Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning and the Broncos in 2016. Davis ranks 11th all-time among tight ends in receiving yards (7,562) and 7th in receiving touchdowns (63).
Since retiring from football in 2020, Davis has continued to prove his talents go far beyond the football field, including involvement in the arts, business, and philanthropy. He has successfully transitioned into acting and producing in film and television; ventured into the business world with several purpose-driven companies; gotten involved with sports ownership; and emerged as a dedicated philanthropist, particularly with the Vontae Davis Family Foundation.
The Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund is a non-profit 501 C3 organization that provides hands-on assistance to help retired NFL players and their families deal with the many hardships they face after football. The services include medical assistance, transportation costs for medical evaluations and surgeries, housing assistance, financial assistance for utilities, medication, and coordination of services for food, automotive payments, and childcare.
The organization is currently led by a Board of Directors that includes Chicago Bears legend and Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher; award-winning sports broadcaster and NFL Veteran Mike Golic; Oakland Athletics president Marc Badain; CEO of TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery Vinnie Hudson; and legendary NFL player and coach Mike Ditka (Emeritus).
Gridiron Greats has been inducting members into its Hall of Fame since 2009. Past inductees include: Al Davis, Brian Urlacher, Dick Vermeil, Franco Harris, Gale Sayers, Herschel Walker, Howie Long, Jim Plunkett, Marv Levy, Mike Singletary, Ricky Waters, Ron Jaworski, Steve Largent, and Warrick Dunn, among so many others.
