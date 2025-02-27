Maryland Football: Mike Locksley makes several changes to coaching staff ahead of 2025 season
With spring ball around the corner, Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley officially announced most of his staff. The biggest question still remains at defensive coordinator with Locksley not announcing the coach. Brian Williams left for Jacksonville State and Locksley appears to be still looking around to find the right fit for the Terrapins' defense.
You can read the full press release below:
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -University of Maryland Head Football Coach Michael Locksley has announced several additions and updates to his coaching staff on Thursday.
Corey Liuget (Defensive Line), Louis Swaba (Running Backs), Damian Wroblewski( Offensive Line) andDerek Kief (Assistant Wide Receivers) have each been promoted, while Latrell Scott( Wide Receivers), James Thomas Jr. (Safeties) and Zac Spavital( Inside Linebackers) will each coach new positions heading into the 2025 season.
Veteran coach Hal Hunter joins the Terrapins as the Tackles and Tight Ends Coach, while Chili Davis (Assistant Special Teams Coordinator), Jarrod James (Offensive Assistant) and Nick Newsome (Defensive Assistant) are also newcomers to the Maryland staff.
2025 Maryland Football Coaching Staff Updates (as of Feb. 27)
Pep Hamilton- Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach (previously annouced)
Andre Powell - Special Teams Coordinator (previoulsy annouced)
Hal Hunter - Tackles & Tight Ends Coach
Corey Liuget- Defensive Line Coach
Louis Swaba- Running Backs Coach
Latrell Scott- Wide Receivers Coach
Damian Wroblewski- Offensive Line Coach
James Thomas Jr.- Safeties Coach
Zac Spavital- Inside Linebackers Coach
Derek Kief- Assistant Wide Receivers Coach
Chili Davis - Assistant Special Teams Coordinator
Jarrod James - Offensive Assistant
Nick Newsome - Defensive Assistant
Hunter brings over 40 years of coaching experience with him to College Park. He worked in the NFL from 2006-2022, most notably serving as the San Diego Chargers Offensive Coordinator during the 2012 season. Hunter spent seven seasons with the Chargers, helping the team to a 70-42 record during his time there, including an appearance in the 2008 AFC Championship game. Prior to his time in the NFL, Hunter held collegiate coaching positions at William & Mary, Pittsburgh, Columbia, Indiana (PA), Vanderbilt, LSU, Indiana and North Carolina. To read Hunter's full bio, click here.
Liuget is entering his second season with the Terps and first as the Defensive Line Coach. A former first-round NFL Draft pick, Liuget spent a decade in the NFL before transitioning to coaching and quickly rising up the ranks. In his first season at Maryland, Liuget served as a Defensive Assistant, working closely with the defensive line. Liuget helped develop defensive linemen Tommy Akingbesote and Jordan Phillips, both of whom were invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. To read Liuget's full bio, click here.
Swaba has been with the Terrapins for all but one season since June of 2019, serving as a Quality Control Specialist and Senior Quality Control Specialist. He spent the 2021 season as a Quality Control Coach working with the offense at his alma mater, Appalachian State. Prior to Maryland, Swaba spent two seasons at East Carolina University (2017-19), first as a Quality Control Coordinator and then as an Offensive Analyst. To read Swaba's full bio, click here.
Kief joined the Terps in April of 2024 as an Offensive Analyst and worked closely with the Maryland wide receiving corps last year. Kief mentored AP All-American Tai Felton, who was the Big Ten leader in catches and yards during the regular season. Felton set the Maryland school record for single-season catches (96) this past season. A Cincinnati, Ohio native, Kief played wide receiver at Alabama from 2014-18, playing under Locksley for his final three seasons with the Crimson Tide. To read Kief's full bio, click here.
Davis joins the Terps with over a decade of coaching experience and having worked with special teams units at numerous different coaching stops. He comes to College Park after spending last year with the Los Angeles Rams as a Special Teams Assistant. Davis also has previous collegiate coaching stops at Kansas State, Florida A&M, Washington, New Mexico State, Fordham and Campbell. To read Davis' full bio, click here.
James joins the Maryland coaching staff in 2025 and will be assisting with coaching the offensive line. Before arriving in College Park, James spent three seasons with the Houston Texans as an Offensive Assistant Coach, working closely with the offensive line. He also has collegiate coaching stops at Michigan State, Arkansas State and North Carolina. To read James' full bio, click here.
Newsome will be working with the Terrapins secondary after spending the 2024 season as a Defensive Analyst at the University of North Carolina. While working under Hall of Fame Head Coach Mack Brown, Newsome worked with the Tar Heels' safeties, nickels and special teams units last year. Prior to his time in Chapel Hill, Newsome was the Special Teams Coordinator and Safeties Coach at Gardner-Webb University. He helped lead the Runnin' Bulldogs to a conference championship and a bid in the FCS playoffs. To read Newsome's full bio, click here.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -