Maryland Football: Mike Locksley needs more NIL support, and the AD knows it
Maryland officially welcomed AD Jim Smith to the Terrapin family this week, holding a press conference and discussing a wide range of issues. Smith, who's achieved success as a business leader throughout his professional career, understands that NIL is a key part of competing in today's college athletics. And when it comes to the football program specifically, Smith acknowledged that the Terps need more NIL resources in order to succeed in a loaded Big Ten conference.
"Coach Locksley and I have talked a lot about where we are as a program," Smith said. "I think he feels really good with the recruits that we've brought in. But also, part of it is our responsibility to make sure he's got the funding that's necessary to compete at the level with the other Big Ten programs. So I'm optimistic about the season that's coming up. I'm really looking forward to it. I'm really looking forward to seeing how we can bring more to the table to make sure Maryland football can be successful."
That's certainly the type of language you want to hear from your AD. It's no secret that NIL is a critical factor for any successful program these days, and utilizing that tool is even more critical for a program like Maryland. It's not easy competing on the recruiting trail with the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, and Oregon, but NIL can certainly help level the playing field for those who are trying to achieve a breakthrough season.
With Smith throwing his support behind that effort, the Maryland Football program has a shot at establishing itself as a real contender for conference championships in the near future.
