Report: Maryland Football to add another familiar name to coaching staff
Maryland made it official on Tuesday and hired offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. Not only will Hamilton get to coach his son, Jackson who signed in the 2025 class, but he brings years of experience to Mike Locksley's staff. Hamilton called plays and coached in the NFL and in the college ranks. He was the playcaller for Michigan back in 2018 when the Wolverines had a top-scoring offense.
But Hamilton isn't the only coach being added to the staff. According to Jeff Ermman from Inside MD Sports on 247Sports, Locklsey is locking in on another familiar name. Maryland is likely set to hire Andre Powell who coached Maryland from 2011-2014.
Powell coached under former Maryland coach Randy Edsall and was the special teams coach, along with being the running backs coach. The Terrapins could add Powell back in the same capacity. Powell was with East Carolina last season, but with a head coaching change, Powell was an odd man out.
During his tenure with Maryland, Powell coached Maryland kicker Brad Craddock to the 2014 Lou Groza Award which goes to the nation's best kicker. Barring any last minute changes, this feels like a great hire for Locksley.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -