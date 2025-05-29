BREAKING: Maryland football game times, channels announced
On Thursday, game times and channels were revealed for several programs around the country. Maryland football released its three non-conference game times and channels -- with in-conference games still TBD on times and channels.
The Terps will open the season with FAU on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Noon on The Big Ten Network. In Week 2, Maryland will host Northern Illinois under the lights. The Terps will play on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on The Big Ten Network. And then in Week 3, Maryland will play Towson on Peacock at Noon.
As time goes on, there will be game times released for Maryland Big Ten games.
Here is the press release:
The Big Ten Conference and its television partners – BTN, CBS, FOX and NBC – have announced game times and television designations for Maryland football's first three games of the 2025 season. It has also been announced that the Terrapins home game against NIU has been moved to Friday, Sept. 5.
Maryland will begin its 2025 season at home against FAU on August 30. The game, which will be the first all-time meeting between the teams, will kickoff at Noon and air on Big Ten Network.
The following week, Maryland will host Northern Illinois under the lights on Friday, Sept. 5. The game will kickoff at SECU Stadium at 7:30 pm and be broadcast on Big Ten Network. The Terps are 2-1 all-time against the Huskies with the last matchup between the squads occurring in 2004.
Maryland will wrap-up non-conference play on September 13 when the Terps host Towson in a game that will kickoff at Noon and air on Peacock. Maryland is 3-0 all-time against the Tigers, including a 38-6 win in 2023.
The Terps have not lost a non-conference game since 2019 and lead the nation with 15 consecutive non-conference wins. Maryland has wins over Virginia Tech, West Virginia, NC State, Virginia (twice) and Auburn during the streak, which is the longest such streak for Maryland in the last 40 years.
