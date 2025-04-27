Maryland Football: Offensive highlights from Saturday's Spring Game
Maryland football held its annual Red-White spring game on Saturday. White defeated Red, 31-28 in an offensive game between the two sides. Freshman phenom Malik Washington played well throwing for 168 yards on 12-of-18 passing and two scores. UCLA transfer Justyn Martin didn't play the best passing, going 6-of-14 for 69 yards and a score. But the quarterback who stole the show was Khristian Martin, a redshirt freshman. Martin won the MVP Award for completing 16-of-23 for 269 yards with four touchdown passes.
Wide receivers Mekhi White and Ryan Manning both caught for over 100 yards.
Here are some of the key offensive highlights from the game.
- Khristian Martin connected with Makhai White on a go-route for a completion of 42 yards on Team White's first drive. Martin then found White for a 15-yard opening drive touchdown reception.
- Martin completed a first down to Josiah McLaurin on a run-pass option to kickstart white's second drive. The drive ended in another TD reception by White (18 yards) on a fade to the back left corner of the endzone. Thomas McLuskey also had a first-down catch on the drive. Team White led 14-0.
- Martin rushed for a first down on Team Red's first down. Dejuan Williams and Dorian Fleming (24 yards) then moved the chains with receptions before Octavian Smith Jr. caught a two-yard TD on an out route. Team Red trailed 14-7.
- Roman Jensen threw a pass to a wide-open Martin on a trick play on the first play of Team White's third drive. Colin Reynolds and McLaurin also had first-down catches on the drive that ended in a field goal.
- Malik Washington dropped a pass in the bucket to Ryan Manning for 36 yards. Dejuan Williams then plunged for a goal-line score, and Team Red trailed 17-14 entering halftime.
- Martin connected with White again, this time for 34 yards to set up the white team in the red zone. Emerson Smith then caught a TD to put them up 24-14.
- Martin found Manning wide open for a score, the longest play of the day. He had another catch on the drive through contact. Red trailed 24-21.
- Iverson Howard broke free for a first-down run, and Smith moved the chains before Leon Haughton Jr. scored a TD on a pass from Washington perfectly placed on his back shoulder. The red team led 28-24.
- Jahmari Powell-Wonson caught a 58-yard TD to put the white team ahead 31-28.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Social media reacts to the Minnesota Vikings taking Maryland WR Tai Felton
Maryland football lands former four-star recruit from transfer portal
Maryland football lands 310-pound D-lineman from transfer portal