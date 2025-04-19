Maryland football: Former Terrapin Terez Davis commits to SEC school
On Saturday, Maryland football offensive tackle Terez Davis made his transfer portal decision. The former Terrapin is headed south and will play for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.
Davis appeared in 10 games for Maryland in 2024 and started two games. The two games he started were at left tackle, and Ole Miss will likely give Davis a shot there. When he signed with Maryland, Davis was a three-star recruit and the 111th-ranked offensive tackle in the country.
Head coach Mike Locksley gave Davis plenty of praise following his time at left tackle.
“For me to have a true freshman play left tackle is a testament to the work that that guy has done, but also the job our coaches have done to get them prepared to play. And I don’t care who it’s against. Terez is going to be a great player for us,” Locksley said.
Here is some information about Davis:
- Appeared in 10 of 12 games on the offensive line, making two starts at left tackle
- Blocked for the No. 3 passing offense in the Big Ten (275.7 ypg)
- Made first career start at No. 1 Oregon (11/9)
- Saw significant time at reserve left tackle vs. Villanova (9/21)
- Appeared on the offensive line vs. UConn, helped block for Maryland run game that went for 248 yards (most since 2010)
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
One Maryland football freshman is standing out among the best in the country
Maryland basketball cracks early list following transfer portal haul
Insider 'really impressed' with Buzz Williams at Maryland