Terrapins Re-Sign Interior DL Eyan Thomas

Mike Locksley and the Maryland Terrapins continue to build their 2026 football roster as the transfer portal window comes to a close.

With the portal now closed - except for players in the NCAA Championship game between Miami and Indiana - the Terps can announce any remaining returners.

One of them is a defensive lineman who made the jump to the FBS last year: 6'3", 330 lbs. rising junior Eyan Thomas.

Thomas started his college career with St. Francis University, an FCS school in western Pennsylvania. He redshirted in 2023 before breaking out in 2024 with 37 tackles, three-and-a half sacks, and two pass breakups.

He then transferred to Maryland, earning time as a frequent contributor on the defensive line. In 12 games last fall, Thomas recorded 27 tackles, one-and-a-half sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup.

During his first season with the Terps, Thomas saw time at both defensive right tackle and nose tackle, playing just under 400 total snaps - the fifth most on the d-line - and taking only three penalties.

Those numbers prompted Locksley's staff to make sure Thomas stayed put, and Maryland confirmed his return via their social media on Monday:

ET back in CP 🔒

The Terps have added two other interior d-linemen via the transfer portal - Derrick LeBlanc Jr. from UCF and former member Lavon Johnson fresh off a Texas layover - but neither has played the same volume of snaps as Thomas.

Now, with former regulars Cam Rice and Dillan Fontus both gone, along with depth options Dimitry Nicolas and Sedrick Smith, he should be a lock to start in the interior.

Sidney Stewart and Zahir Mathis (13 combined sacks) are both back on the edge to round out the group... and familiarity on the defense doesn't stop there.

Team tackle leader Daniel Wingate, defensive backs Dontay Joyner and Lavain Scruggs, and impact underclassmen Carlton Smith and Trey Reddick are all expected to return to their starting roles as well.

Barring any late announcements, the Terrapins will finish with 16 departures via the transfer portal while retaining 77 players from their 2025 team.

Meanwhile, Maryland will add at least seven players via the portal - all of which can be viewed here On SI - and 17 freshmen in the Class of 2026. That leaves them with four spots out of the maximum 105 to fill on the roster.

