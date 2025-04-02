Maryland football sets official date for 2025 Spring Game
Maryland football fans, get your calendars marked. The Terrapins announced the official 2025 Spring Game. Maryland will hold its spring game on April 26 at Noon ET. The game will air on Big Ten Network.
This will be the first chance to get a glimpse of the new-look Maryland football team. The Terps lost plenty of their top talent to both the NFL Draft and the transfer portal. The top three quarterbacks are gone, Roman Hemby is gone, and so is Kaden Prather and Tai Felton.
But fans will finally get to see freshman quarterback Malik Washington in action -- the future of the Terps.
You can see the full press release below:
COLLEGE PARK, Md. –The University of Maryland football team will hold its annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday, April 26 at Noon at SECU Stadium.
Admission to the game and parking throughout most of campus is free of charge in conjunction with Maryland Day.
The Red-White Spring Game will air live on Big Ten Network. Further details about the Spring Game and the events surrounding the game are listed below. Fans interested in purchasing season tickets for the 2025 season can click here. Led by Head Coach Michael Locksley, the Terrapins are entering their second week of spring practice. In total, Maryland will hold 15 practices, culminating with the Red-White Spring Game.
The Terps, which have won bowl games in three of the last four seasons, overhauled their roster this offseason. Maryland added 10 impact players from the transfer portal and brought in a Top 25 recruiting class. Fans can keep tabs on the Terps all of April by checking out Spring Camp Central.
Spring Game Information
SECU Stadium Access: Gate I (South side) will open at 11 a.m. Concession stands will be open on the South side of the stadium. Click here for directions to SECU Stadium. Parking and admission are free. Tickets are not needed for entry to the stadium.
Select-A-Seat Event: Starting at 11 a.m. fans will have an opportunity to select seats in our premium seating areas, as well as seating areas in the bowl for the 2025 season, which features seven home games at SECU Stadium. A variety of season ticket options are available, starting at just $99.Click here to learn more about our fan-friendly pricing options for 2025.
Donor Appreciation Day: All Terrapin Club donors are invited to the President's Suite in Tyser Tower for free food and beverages. An invitation from the Terrapin Club with a link to RSVP will be sent in the coming days.
Autograph Session: After the conclusion of the Red-White Spring Game, all fans are invited to join the Maryland Football team on the SECU Stadium concourse for an autograph session. Autograph cards will be provided.
Parking: Free parking is available in Lot Z and throughout most of campus in conjunction with Maryland Day. Fans are encouraged to follow all posted parking signage.
Clear Bag Policy: While not in effect for the Spring Game, Maryland Athletics will continue its clear bag policy for the 2025 Maryland Football season. For more information click here.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Derik Queen approves of Maryland's new coaching hire
Social media reacts to Maryland basketball hiring Buzz Williams as new head coach
'Underachiever': ESPN gives brutal assessment of Maryland Basketball program