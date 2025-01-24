Report: Maryland football still in the hunt for elite 4-star 2025 Edge rusher
Maryland football may have finished 4-8 in 2024 and lost a plethora of players from its roster, but Mike Locksley is cooking something up in 2025. The Terrapins have a borderline top-25 class for the '25 recruiting class and they might not be done. Maryland is slated to get a visit with former Ohio State commit and four-star Edge rusher Zahir Mathis next weekend.
If all goes well, Locksley could lock Mathis up prior to Signing Day and pair him up with 2026 five-star Edge rusher Zion Elee -- but everything will have to go right for Maryland. According to a recent report from On3 and by Steve Wiltfong, Mathis is still shining from his visit to Florida State. But Wiltfong noted the two teams that will contend with the Seminoles are both Michigan and Maryland.
Mathis is also scheduled to visit Ann Arbor this weekend where he will go see the Michigan campus and talk to the coaches. The maize and blue have one of the top classes coming in and head coach Sherrone Moore will try to sell Mathis on being a part of that class.
According to the Composite, the Philadelphia (PA) Imhotep prospect is the No. 86 overall prospect in the '25 class. He is the sixth-best Edge rusher and the third-best prospect from PA.
Maryland is currently the final team that is supposed to get a visit. But it's expected that both Virginia Tech and Penn State could make things interesting as well down the stretch.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -