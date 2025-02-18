Maryland Football: Terrapins schedule visits with two elite 5-star recruits
After securing a top 25 recruiting class for the 2025 cycle, the Maryland Terrapins are poised to make an even bigger impact in 2026. On Monday, two five-star recruits, offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho and edge rusher Zion Elee (who is already committed to Maryland), announced they will visit College Park together from June 20-22.
This visit will be crucial for Maryland as they look to secure the top two prospects in the state of Maryland, a monumental achievement for head coach Mike Locksley and his staff. Locking down these elite players would not only strengthen the Terrapins’ roster but also enhance their recruiting reputation nationally. However, Maryland faces significant competition for both prospects, as they are being pursued by some of the country’s top programs. Iheanacho and Elee's visit will be a major test for the Maryland coaching staff as they work to solidify their place in the national recruiting landscape and fend off rival schools.
While the Terrapins have the advantage of hosting the players on the same visit, they will need to make a strong impression to stand out among the highly coveted programs chasing these stars. This visit could be a game-changer for Maryland’s future success.
Here's a closer look at each prospect:
Zion Elee, five-star EDGE
Scouting report via Hudson Standish of 247Sports:
One of the more complete edge prospects in recent memory at this stage of the evaluation process ahead of his junior season. It feels as if he was built in a lab to get after the quarterback, verified hovering around 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with elite length measurements and a combine testing profile that could be mistaken for a field-stretching X receiver. Verified athletic markers are good enough to compare favorably against Top247 caliber senior edge rushers from the past two recruiting cycles.
Outside of the athletic traits, has a natural feel for the position that allowed him to rack up 13 sacks in only nine games, even though his bag of pass-rushing moves isn't deep at this stage of his development. Building blocks of his game are his lightning-quick first step, closing burst, and ideal reactionary athleticism. Laterally explosive and can quickly move gap-to-gap or chase down ball carriers from the weak side. Motor consistently runs hot, and there might not be a better edge rusher in the 2026 cycle at quickly redirecting to wrap up evasive quarterbacks. Currently works as more of a new-age speed rusher who can occasionally work speed to power, but owns the frame to put on weight and develop into a complete product while retaining the tools that make him unique.
Will face a step up in competition as a junior after transferring from MPSSAA 1A program Joppatowne to Baltimore prospect factory St. Frances Academy. Should be viewed as a potential instant impact 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level who could eventually put on a show at the NFL Combine.
Immanuel Iheanacho, five-star OT
Scouting report via Hudson Standish of 247Sports:
A supremely powerful offensive lineman who wears his verified 6-foot-6.5, 350-pound listing extremely well. Owns some of the longest arms in the 2026 cycle and has better-than-expected lower body explosiveness at his size.
Primarily works at offensive tackle, but will likely be limited to the right side or could even slide inside to IOL depending on how his body develops over the next few years. Presents an incredibly difficult problem for opposing front seven defenders to solve thanks to his massive reach and top-tier power in the hands that can flatten well-put-together defensive linemen. Will need to improve his ankle and hip flexibility, but even with some stiffness in his lower half is still athletic enough to dominate on both Friday nights and the offseason camp circuit. Checks multi-sport boxes with skillful basketball tape.
Rare elite football prospect that boards at the renowned Georgetown Preparatory School. Somebody defenders look to avoid in the run game, especially at the second level. Could potentially become an immediate impact player for a college football playoff contender in the run game. Should be viewed as an intriguing option at RT or IOL with plenty of long-term NFL Draft upside that pairs nicely with ready to contribute heft.
