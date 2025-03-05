Just in: Mayland football to face Michigan State at an NFL stadium in 2025
The Maryland Terrapins will conclude the 2025 regular season playing at Ford Field when the Terps travel to face Michigan State. Mike Locksley and Co. will face the Spartans on Nov. 29 with a game time to be revealed at a later date. It will mark the second time Maryland has played at the home of the Detroit Lions. The last time the Terrapins played there was in 2016 when Maryland faced Boston College in the Quick Lane Bowl.
Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland is just 3-7 against the Spartans and the Terrapins lost the last matchup against Michigan State, 27-24, after winning the previous two meetings.
You can see the entire press release below:
DETROIT, Mich -- Maryland football will conclude its 2025 regular season against Michigan State at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, on Saturday, Nov. 29. The game's kickoff time will be announced at a later date.
This will be Maryland's second appearance at Ford Field, having previously played Boston College there in the 2016 Quick Lane Bowl. Michigan State will make its third appearance at the venue, following games against Penn State in 2023 and FAU in 2010.
The Terps have won their last two games in NFL stadiums, defeating Auburn 31-13 in the 2023 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium and NC State 16-12 in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium.
Maryland has won two of its last three matchups against the Spartans, including a 21-9 road victory in 2023.
