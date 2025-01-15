Maryland Football: Transfer portal wideout Jalil Farooq takes top spot for Terrapins
The Maryland Terrapins have made a big effort to supplement their roster during the off-season, dipping into the transfer portal to fill several needs. On Wednesday, Rivals ranked all of the top transfer portal players for each team so far during the off-season, and Maryland's Jalil Farooq took the top spot for the Terps.
The 6-1, 205 pound veteran receiver started 25 of his 36 career games with the Oklahoma sooners before transferring after his senior senior year. In 2024, Farooq suffered an injury that limited his action to just two games during the entire season. But given the fact that he's a native of Maryland, a return home felt like the best move for the former four-star prospect.
Given his experience and ability to make explosive plays, there's no question that Farooq will serve as a critical piece of the Terrapin offense in the fall.
Here's a closer look at his career production, courtesy of SoonerSports.com:
CAREER NOTES
Has started 25 of his 36 career games (including 25 of his 28 contests the last three seasons)
caught 89 passes for 1,287 yards (14.4 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns
rushed 32 times for 235 times (7.3-yard average)
returned 32 kickoffs for 708 yards (22.1-yard average).
2024
Limited to two games due to injury
started in season opener vs. Temple (8/30) and notched a 47-yard reception before sustaining an injury
started at Missouri (11/9) and registered two catches for 11 yards.
2023
An honorable mention All-Big 12 selection
started all 13 games
totaled 694 yards and two touchdowns on 45 receptions (15.4 yards per catch) and rushed 17 times for 95 yards (5.6 yards per carry)
also averaged 22.2 yards on 19 kickoff returns
recorded multiple receptions in 11 games
had two games with at least 100 receiving yards and four with at least 80 yards
2022
Played in all 13 games and made 10 starts
ranked fourth on team with 466 receiving yards on 37 catches
ranked third on squad with five receiving touchdowns
rushed 15 times for 142 yards (9.3 per carry)
returned 13 kickoffs for 281 yards (21.6 average)
2021
Appeared in eight games (primarily on special teams)
had four receptions for 69 yards
