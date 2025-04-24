Maryland Football transfer Terez Davis commits to SEC program
A former projected starter for the Maryland Terrapins has now found a new home, as Terez Davis announced he's committed to Ole Miss. Davis started two games for the Terrapins in 2024 and figured to be a starter this fall, but instead opted for the transfer portal.
After entering the portal earlier this month, Davis took one visit to Ole Miss - his only visit while in the portal - and saw enough to make his decision.
“I’ve made lifelong friendships, memories and learned valuable lessons from this leadership. After a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to enter my name in the NCAA Transfer portal next week,” Davis said. “This decision was not made lightly but I believe it is the best step for my future as a student athlete. I’m excited for what’s next and looking forward to the opportunities ahead. Recruitment is open.”
There's no question that Mike Locksley's roster as taken some hits this offseason, particularly on the offensive line. In fact, the Terps have lost 31 players to the portal from the 2024 roster.
In order to supplement those losses, Locksley has brought in 10 prospects from the portal so far, including four-star offensive tackle Rahtrel Perry. But Maryland is still very thin on the offensive line, and it appears that Locksley will need to add more options up front via the portal before the 2025 season.
