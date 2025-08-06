All terrapins

Maryland In the pros: Buffalo Bills featuring two former Terps in training camp series

Rookie Kaden Proctor and veteran Ty Johnson will be featured on Hard Knocks with the Buffalo Bills.

Brandon Walker

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
HBO’s Hard Knocks premiered on Tuesday, following the Buffalo Bills’ training camp as the defending five-time AFC East champions who narrowly missed Super Bowl LIX, losing 32-29 on the road to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bills roster includes two former Maryland players: seventh-year running back Ty Johnson, with the team since 2023, and rookie wide receiver Kaden Prather.

Johnson, 27, from Fort Hill High School in Cumberland, Maryland, played for Maryland from 2015 to 2018, totaling 4,196 all-purpose yards. He set the school's single-season yards per carry record in 2016 (9.1) and excelled as a kickoff returner, scoring two return touchdowns. Johnson returned a 100-yard kickoff against Ohio State in 2017 and a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Michigan in 2018.

Johnson (5-10, 210 pounds) was drafted by Detroit in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and later joined the Jets, where he had a career-high 104 rushing yards and a touchdown in a win over the Raiders.

Johnson sustained an injury prior to signing with the Bills in August 2023 but recovered in time for the 2024 season. In 2024, Johnson made one start and rushed for 213 yards on 41 carries, while also recording 18 receptions for 284 yards and four total touchdowns.

Prather, the Bills' seventh-round pick, played for Maryland from 2023 to 2024 after transferring from West Virginia. He recorded 98 catches, 1,290 yards, and nine touchdowns in his two seasons at Maryland. Prather went to Northwest High School in Germantown, Maryland.

Prather (6-foot-3, 204 pounds) was making an impression in the early portion of camp until he suffered a hamstring injury a few days ago, which temporarily sidelined him. He is currently rehabbing and is competing for a roster spot with Jalen Virgil, KJ Hamler, Tyrell Shavers, Dion Cain, and Kristian Wilkerson for the final spot in the Bills' wide receiving corps. Prater could be featured as the show famously documents camp battles for those precious final roster spots.

HBO’s Hard Knocks will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

The Bills will face the host, the New York Giants, in their first preseason game Saturday afternoon, airing live on NFL Network.

Brandon is a lifelong sports long sports fanatic with over a decade in sports media. He's a Prince George’s County, Maryland native who has spent most of his adult life in the Greater Pittsburgh Area. After getting his start as an intern with Sportsradio 93.7 the fan in Pittsburgh, he covered high school sports for TribTotalMedia, covered Pittsburgh Athletics for Pittsburgh Sports Report, Pittsburgh Sports Now (Penn State coverage), and was credentialed for the 2022 season for the New Pittsburgh Courier. Brandon is now covering HBCU Sports for Urban Media Today, as well covering the Terps for Maryland on SI.

