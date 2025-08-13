Maryland's Jalen Huskey named among nation's best safeties heading into 2025
The 2025 College Football season is less than two weeks away, and excitement is building around the country as every program enters the year with the highest expectations. For the new-look Maryland Terrapins, it's all about putting 2024 behind them and coming into the year with a fresh slate.
The young team will rely on the development of the less experienced players, but will also turn to its team leaders to set the standard. One player in particular for the defensive side is second-year starter Jalen Huskey.
Huskey is coming off his first season at College Park, where he played in all 12 games, posting 21 solo tackles, 24 assisted tackles, two-and-a-half tackles for loss, three interceptions, four pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and one block.
The Bowling Green transfer was one of the bright spots on the struggling Terps' defense last season, flying around the field to make tackles and get in the passing lanes to disrupt plays.
The Athletics' Dane Brugler listed Husky as the 12th-best senior safety in his preseason ranking of the top-20 safeties. He was on a list that included the likes of Caleb Downs, Zakee Wheatley, Kamari Ramesy, and many more.
Huskey spoke about what improvement takes and looks like heading into a new football season at Big Ten Football media day back in July:
“It's just about what do you do every single day to put yourself in a position to help the team win games in the fall,” Huskey said. “We have 1% workouts after every practice. We go in early, leave late, that's the standard that we're setting for each other. If we can continue that standard, we're gonna elevate like Coach says.”
This offseason, Maryland has been about reestablishing a winning culture, identity, and mindset. With players like Huskey setting the tone on and off the field, it could be a fun year to watch Maryland football.