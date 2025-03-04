Maryland Terrapins' AD Damon Evans appointed to CFP Committee
Maryland's Athletic Director Damon Evans will have an important role in deciding what happens with the College Football Playoff the upcoming season. Evans, along with four others, to the CFP Committee. Each week, they decide the top-25 for the Playoff rankings and then ultimately which 12 teams get into the College Football Playoff.
You can see the entire release below:
The College Football Playoff (CFP) Management Committee has appointed Damon Evans, Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics at the University of Maryland, to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee as announced by Rich Clark, the Executive Director of the CFP on Tuesday.
"I am truly honored to be selected to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee," said Evans. "Representing the University of Maryland and Maryland Athletics in this capacity is a privilege I take with great pride. As someone who is passionate about the game, I look forward to contributing to the future of college football alongside my fellow committee members. This is an exciting opportunity and I am grateful for the chance to serve in this important role and to represent Maryland on a national stage."
The CFP Management Committee appointed Baylor University Athletics Director Mack Rhoades as selection committee chair for the 2025 football season. Clark also announced that the Management Committee has appointed Mark Dantonio, former head coach at the University of Cincinnati and Michigan State University; Ivan Maisel, former sportswriter for The Atlanta Constitution, Sports Illustrated, the Dallas Morning News, Newsday, ESPN and On3; Chris Massaro, athletics director at Middle Tennessee State University; and Wesley Walls, former All-American tight end from Ole Miss, to the CFP Selection Committee.
The new members will begin three-year terms starting this spring. They will replace Chet Gladchek, Jim Grobe, Manuel, Will Shields and Kelly Whiteside, whose terms have expired. Due to other commitments and the size of last year's incoming class, Gary Pinkel stepped down following the completion of his first year on the committee. All six departing members will join a distinguished group of alumni.
Clark also announced that the management committee has asked Steve Wieberg, former CFP Selection Committee member (2014-17) and longtime writer for USA TODAY, to return for a one-year term.
"The additions of Mark, Damon, Ivan, Chris and Wesley will bring some great new voices to the selection committee as we enter our 12th season," Clark said. "Each of them has tremendous knowledge, passion and dedication to college football, along with outstanding character and integrity. Their skills and wide variety of experiences—from coaches and athletes to university leaders and journalists—will ensure that they will transition in with our returning members successfully. We also appreciate Steve returning for the upcoming season. His understanding and wisdom from his previous term will be a real benefit to the group."
"Damon Evans is highly regarded across the country for the valuable industry leadership he has provided throughout his career," said Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti. He will be a tremendous asset to the Selection Committee."
Evans is in his seventh year as the Director of Athletics at the University of Maryland. During Evans tenure at Maryland, the Terrapins have claimed 49 Big Ten Championships and Tournament titles, the third-most of any conference institution during that span. The Terps have captured seven National Championships since 2014. In October of 2021, Evans was named to the NCAA Transformation Committee, which is charged with making recommendations to the NCAA Board of Directors for how to address Division I's most significant challenges and more effectively meet the needs of current and future student-athletes.
Evans originally joined Maryland in December of 2014 and served as Executive Athletic Director and Chief Financial Officer prior to his appointment as Director of Athletics in 2018. Prior to Maryland, he was a managing partner at Evolution Sports Partners, vice president of fundraising at IMG College in Winston-Salem, N.C., and vice president of business development at the Markley Group.
He served as the director of athletics at the University of Georgia from 2004-10. The Bulldogs won 13 national championships and 19 SEC titles during Evans' tenure. A four-year starter on Georgia's football team, Evans played in three bowl games under legendary head coach Vince Dooley. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance in 1992 and a master's degree of education in sports management in 1994, both from Georgia.
The CFP selection committee is responsible for ranking the 25 teams in the playoff and assigning the top 12 participants to the playoff bracket. The committee meets in-person beginning late in the football season and produces a ranking of the top 25 teams each week leading up to its final selections. The other returning selection committee members are Chris Ault (longtime head coach and athletics director, University of Nevada), Randall McDaniel (former All-American offensive lineman, Arizona State University), Mike Riley (former head coach, Oregon State University and the University Nebraska), David Sayler (athletics director, Miami University, Ohio), Carla Williams (athletics director, University of Virginia; and Hunter Yurachek (athletics director, University of Arkansas).
