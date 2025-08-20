Maryland edge rusher named to the 2025 Freshman All-America Team
Terps football and Sidney Stewart have been tied together for a while. Stewart received an offer from Maryland back in October 2023. Before officially visiting on June 21st, 2024, Stewart committed a little over a week later and signed in December of that year. Now, with the season fast approaching in 10 days, Stewart is ready to take the gridiron and make a name for himself.
247 Sports predicts the freshman to have a big year for the defensive line at Maryland, naming him to the 2025 Freshman All-America Team.
Maryland head coach Mike Locksley has already praised Stewart for the player he is when talking to, Brady Ruth, of Maryland Athletics, stating;
“He’s made of the right stuff,” Locksley said. “He’s added a maturity level that you don’t typically see, especially from a leadership standpoint, with young players. I think both he and (Washington) have both shown maturity levels as young players that they’ll be able to have a positive impact on our team early.”
During his high school playing days at Concordia Prep in 2022, Stewart posted 71 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, one pass deflection, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. The following season, he finished with 45 tackles, nine tackles for loss, eight sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.
Stewart is an excellent addition to the Terps' roster, and I look forward to seeing him play and develop throughout the season. He's a powerful, agile, disruptive end who knows where to be to make plays on the ball. I like his power-rush ability when he attacks the linemen rushing the quarterback, and that is the type of energy that Maryland has lacked in recent years. I want to see him develop more moves when rushing the QB to have a versatile set of moves, but he is sound on rushing defense and pass rushing.