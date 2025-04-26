Miami Dolphins select 2 Maryland Terrapins in 2025 NFL Draft
On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins looked to College Park in an effort to boost their defensive unit - with both selections coming in the 5th round.
Jordan Phillips was the first Terrapin to come off the board on Saturday, as the Dolphins selected the standout defensive lineman with the No. 143 overall pick.
Phillips, who was chosen No. 143 overall, becomes the first Terrapin defensive lineman drafted since Byron Cowart in 2019.
Phillips transferred to Maryland from Tennessee and has been a stalwart on Maryland's defensive line for the past two seasons. He's racked up 57 total tackles (31 solo), 2.5 of which have gone for a loss.
Phillips' freakish strength makes him an asset as a pass rusher and a run defender. Pro Football Focus graded Phillips as the 13th-best interior defender in the Big Ten with a 71.4 grade (min 500 snaps). His 71.3 tackling grade ranked fourth, and his 72.7 pass-rush grade ranked eighth.
Just 12 picks later, the Dolphins used their next 5th round pick on another Terp - this time safety Dante Trader Jr. He made 35 starts during his four years four years at Maryland and finished his colligate career with 190 tackles, three TFLs, five interceptions and 15 pass deflections.
Trader, a three-year starter over his four-year career at Maryland, boasts career totals of 190 tackles (123 solo), 16 pass deflections, five interceptions and one forced fumble. He finished among the top three in tackles for the Terps in three consecutive years from 2022-24.
According to Pro Football Focus, Trader was the highest-graded tackler (90.0) in the Big Ten (min 500 snaps). His grade against the run (83.0) also ranked sixth. Trader is ranked No. 257 on PFF's Big Board rankings.
