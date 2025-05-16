Minnesota Vikings fans are going to love this 'must-see' video of rookie WR Tai Felton
When the Minnesota Vikings selected former Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, many fans were likely unfamiliar with his name. However, Felton is quickly generating some excitement in Minnesota. In addition to his incredible production in College Park, Felton also looked impressive during Vikings' rookie minicamp.
For those still getting to know him, the official Maryland football Twitter/X account recently shared an incredible video that highlights Felton's journey to the NFL. The video tracks his path from high school standout to college athlete, showcasing his growth and determination every step of the way.
Felton's time in College Park was marked by continuous improvement, essentially doubling his production each year. By the time his collegiate career had come to an end in 2024, Felton had become the program record holder for single-season receptions (96), was one of four Terrapins in program history to achieve 1,000+ receiving yards in a season, and the first player in program history to begin a season with four straight games of 100+ receiving yards.
Felton's story is one of perseverance and hard work, something that will undoubtedly resonate with the folks in Minnesota. And while he still needs to make improvements in his game, that work ethic and resiliency will likely lead to a long and fruitful career in the league.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
REPORT: Maryland basketball center Derik Queen draft stock could be falling
Maryland set to hire former NFL executive as next Athletic Director
CBS Sports says Maryland football has one of the 'bleakest' QB rooms in College Football