The candidate portal continues to heat up in College Park as the Maryland Terrapins football team's 2026 season winds down. Last week, rumors surfaced that former notable Big Ten head coach Urban Meyer might meet with the Maryland brass about the position. However, Meyer's came out and blankly denied those rumors despite the murmurs from the local media.

Today, a familiar College Park name joined the wave of potential candidates. Sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that current New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson reportedly had a virtual meeting with Maryland recently.

Former LSU head coach Brian Kelly has also interviewed for the position.

It would be a homecoming for Wilson (44), the Upper Marlboro native who not only attended DeMatha Catholic High School but also played defensive back for the Terps (2000-2003).

Wilson was most notably part of the Ralph Friedgen-led teams during those seasons, including the 2001 squad that won the ACC Championship.

Wilson went on to play two seasons in the NFL with the formerly known "Washington Redskins". After his pro career, he returned home to coach his alma mater at both the high school and college levels from 2004 to 2008.

Afterward, Wilson pursued various coaching opportunities in the NFL over the next 18 seasons, culminating in his current stint with the Giants. This season, the Giants' defense under Wilson in his first season with the franchise has made significant strides this season:

8th in Total Yards: 323.5 yards

5th in Passing Yards: 193.4 yards

12th in Points Allowed: 21.4 points

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9th in EPA per play: (-0.08)

It's helped guide the Giants to a 6-3-1 record so far, putting them atop the NFC East. He's used his defensive front and linebackers to run heavy blitzes, which has aided a sticky secondary coverage.

Another Former Terps defensive back, Deonte Banks, has revitalized his stint in New York in the final year of his rookie contract under Wilson. Banks has 33 total tackles (21 solo & 12 assisted), one tackle for loss, two hurries, two interceptions, 14 pass deflections, and one pick-six in eight games.

Nice to see Terps helping each other succeed in the NFL.

What's funny is that Wilson has been a name floating around for a while now because of his ties to the program and his professional-league experience, which could help develop players at the collegiate level.

About two months ago, Fridegen on the Inside Maryland Sports Radio Show talked about a moment he had with Wilson:

“I asked him what he wanted to do when he got out of college, he said ‘I want your job.’ I said ‘careful what you wish for.’ So when he got the coordinator job with the Giants, I said, ' Well, Dennard, you’re on your way. One more step and you’ll have a job like me.”

Interesting Dennard Wilson tidbit from Ralph Friedgen from @IMSRadioShow two months ago:



“I asked him what he wanted to do when he got out of college, he said ‘I want your job.’ I said ‘careful what you wish for.’ So when he got the coordinator job with the Giants, I said ‘well… https://t.co/LJWMPf8Xcb pic.twitter.com/U52OzRNFxu — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) November 23, 2026

Wilson appears to be well on that path if he decides after the 2026 NFL season to pursue this opportunity with the Terrapins. For now, he'll continue to focus on helping the Giants maintain their hold on their division to make a playoff appearance for the first time since the 2023 season.

Be sure to check back here on the OnSIMaryland website for the latest news regarding Maryland football's head coaching gi