New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo missed Week 9 of the 2026 season with a hamstring injury, but he returned in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.

Now, he's off the injury report after practicing in full in the lead up to Sunday's Week 11 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since the Giants played on Thursday in Week 10, Skattebo has had even more time to recover to play in this game.

Wtih Tyrone Tracy Jr. on injured reserve, Skattebo is the clear lead back for the Giants and nearly played 90 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 10.

Overall he's picked up 496 rushing yards, four scores and 120 receiving yards in the 2026 season. The former Arizona State star is averaging 5.8 yards per carry in two games since he was benched in Week 7 after some fumbling issues.

Can he stay hot against a tough Jaguars defense?

Here's a look at my favorite prop play for the Giants star running back in Week 11.

Best Cam Skattebo Prop Bet vs. Jaguars

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cam Skattebo OVER 53.5 Rushing Yards (-111)

Jacksonville has the best run defense in the NFL this season, ranking No. 1 in EPA/Rush while allowing just 3.9 yards per carry. The Jags have only allowed a couple of running backs to clear 40 yards in the 2026 season, which makes this a tough spot to back Skattebo in the prop market.

The second-year back is averaging 4.3 yards per carry in the 2026 season, clearing 53.5 rushing yards in all but two of his games. He also played over 89 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 10.

So, I don't mind taking a shot on Skattebo in this matchup, especially since he's carried the ball 17 or more times in five of his games. If he continues to get a workload like that, Skattebo should be able to clear this rushing yards prop -- even against an elite defense.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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