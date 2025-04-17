REPORT: Ex-Penn State starting OL to visit Maryland
The Maryland Terrapins have certainly taken some hits on the offensive line in recent weeks. The Terps lost both Jayvin James and Terez Davis to the portal on Wednesday, two guys who were strong contenders to be starters this fall. And while those losses to the portal are significant, there's a chance that Maryland could make up for it in the coming days.
On Friday, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported that Ex-Penn State offensive lineman JB Nelson is expected to visit Maryland in the near future. The 6-5, 327-pound prospect appeared in 31 games for the Nittany Lions and made eight starts at left guard in 2023.
Nelson arrived to Penn State during the 2022 season as a transfer from Lackawanna Community College. He earned a starting role in 2023 and became an All-Big Ten honorable mention that season despite suffering an injury that caused limited him to 11 games. Reporting suggests that Nelson was squarely in the mix to earn back his starting role this fall, but he's instead going to search for a better opportunity elsewhere. He'll transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.
