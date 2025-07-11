REPORT: Maryland interested in BYU transfer QB Jake Retzlaff
According to a report from BYU insider Ben Criddle, the Maryland Terrapins have expressed interest in former BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff.
The former Cougars QB was facing a potential seven-game suspension for violating BYU's honor code, ultimately leading to his departure from the program. Because the school prevented him from entering the transfer portal, Retzlaff decided to officially withdraw from BYU in an effort to land with a new program.
Retzlaff announced his intention via a post to his Instagram account.
"After a lot of prayer, reflection, and conversations with those I trust, I've made the difficult decision to officially withdraw and step away from the BYU football program BYU has meant more to me than just football. It's been a place of growth — spiritually, mentally and physically. I'm grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member and fan who's supported me along the way. The relationships and memories I've made in Provo will always be a part of me.
That said, I'm excited to turn the page and embrace the next chapter. My journey is far from over — and I'm more motivated than ever to keep chasing my goals."
Retzlaff was projected to be one of the top QBs in the Big 12 in 2025, but the veteran QB is now searching for a new home. He appeared in 13 games for the Cougars last season, throwing for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns on 213-of-368 attempts.
Despite the report from Criddle, Maryland seems like an unlikely landing spot for Retzlaff. The Terps are fully invested in true freshman Malik Washington, a guy who most are projecting to become the starter in 2025. But if Maryland is indeed pursuing Retzlaff, that could certainly make for an intriguing storyline to watch as fall camp quickly approaches.
