Maryland football lands massive Top 30 recruit out of Philadelphia
The Maryland Terrapins secured another important piece for their 2026 recruiting class over the weekend. On Saturday, three-star offensive lineman Jesse Moody announced his commitment to Maryland via Twitter, stating he was all-in on joining the program. Moody, a standout prospect from Pennsylvania, is considered one of the top offensive line prospects in the area. According to On3's latest ranking, Moody is rated as the No. 79 offensive tackle in the nation and a Top 30 overall recruit from the state of Pennsylvania.
Standing at 6-6, 345 pounds, Moody brings significant size and potential to Maryland's future offensive line. What makes his physical attributes more noticeable is that he still has one more year of high school left, giving him additional time to develop before arriving in College Park next year.
Despite receiving offers from major programs like Miami, Georgia, Oregon, and Penn State, Moody ultimately chose Maryland as the best fit for his future. Moody's commitment gives the Terrapins 11 total for the 2026 cycle so far. According to On3's latest team rankings, the Terps now rank No. 49 nationally and No. 17 in the Big Ten.
