Maryland Football scores win on recruiting trail, flips 4-star from ACC program
The Terrapins scored a huge win on the recruiting trail over the weekend, as four-star IOL Day'jon Moore flipped his commitment from Pitt to Maryland. The 6-2, 250-pound prospect out of Texas is rated as the No. 28 overall IOL in the nation according to On3's latest ratings. Moore held 21 offers from some of the top programs around the country, including Florida State and Ohio State.
Moore announced his commitment to the Terps via his Twitter/X account on Friday:
"After much thought, prayer, and discussions with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Pittsburgh. I want to thank the Pitt staff and community for their belief in me and the love they showed. but I believe it’s the right step for my future and my education and athletic career is at the University of Maryland 10000000%Committed "
Moore becomes the 10th commitment in Maryland's 2026 recruiting class, and the class moved up one spot in the Big Ten rankings to No. 17, just ahead of Northwestern.
