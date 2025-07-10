Maryland Basketball announces hiring of new assistant coach
This week, Maryland men's basketball head coach Buzz Williams announced two key additions to his staff.
Aki Collins has been hired as Assistant Coach and Director of Player Personnel, bringing over 20 years of coaching experience to College Park. Collins reunites with Williams, having previously worked together at Marquette. His coaching resume includes stops at Penn State, Memphis, Fairfield, Marshall, Howard, and Colorado, as well as a five-year stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2015 to 2020. Known as an elite recruiter, Collins played a major role in securing Penn State's highest-rated recruiting class in program history back in 2021, and followed that success with a top-30 class nationally in 2022.
In addition to Collins, Greg Young joins the program as Special Assistant to the Head Coach. Young brings over four decades of coaching experience, with a background that includes stops at UT Arlington, Jacksonville College, Hill College, and Lamar Community College. Most recently, he served as the associate Head Coach at Troy University. With over two decades of coaching experience, Young adds further depth to the Terrapin's staff as the program looks to build a strong foundation under Williams' leadership.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Basketball offers rising star, younger brother of Terps linebacker
Maryland football announces trio to attend and speak to media at Big Ten Media Days
BREAKING: Maryland football lands son of legendary Terrapin TE
BREAKING: Maryland basketball gains first commitment of 2026 class
Maryland football loses out to Ohio State for big-time defensive lineman