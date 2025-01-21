SEC analyst says the Big Ten 'owns college football'
The Big Ten Conference has now won back-to-back national titles after Ohio State defeated Notre Dame on Monday night. Last year, Michigan ran the table and defeated Washington for all the marbles. Does the Big Ten own college football?
Analyst and SEC football talk show host Paul Finebaum believes the Big Ten is currently the best conference in college football. He noes the SEC, the conference that is used to dominating the landscape of football, has to have an uncomfortable feeling after seeing the Big Ten win two straight.
“The answer Greenie, is yes. The Big Ten, at the moment, owns college football,” Finebaum stated, regarding the Big Ten’s dominance over the past couple of seasons, via Get Up.” There’s no way you can say it doesn’t. When you go back-to-back, that’s generational. In Ohio State’s case, they beat two SEC schools along the way.
“There’s a there’s an old saying that was emanated in 1828, when Andrew Jackson was elected President. A Senator from New York said, ‘To the victor, belongs the spoils,’ and that’s exactly where the Big Ten is this morning. It’s an uncomfortable feeling for the SEC, which has owned the sport. But it’s a reality this morning.”
After seeing the Big Ten win two in a row, it might not stop next season. Obviously, the Buckeyes will be loaded once again. But both Oregon and Penn State return some key players to make another run. Both Illinois and Michigan should be good once again, too. The SEC will always compete with teams like Texas, Alabama, and Georgia, but don't expect the Big Ten to slow down in the coming years.
