Social media reacts to the University of Maryland hiring its new Athletic Director

It's a new era in College Park.

Trent Knoop

Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The University of Maryland made it official on Thursday when it hired Jim Smith as the new Athletic Director, replacing Damon Evans.

"We are proud of the athletics tradition here at the University of Maryland and of the accomplishments of our coaches and student-athletes who represent the red, black, white and gold," said UMD President Darryll J. Pines. "As college athletics rapidly evolves, Jim brings valuable administrative and business experience, plus the energy, vision and passion to lead our athletics program to new levels of success and impact."

Smith has worked in athletics for more than two decades at both university and professional organizations, including the Atlanta Braves, the Ohio State University, Atlanta Falcons, AMB Sports & Entertainment, and the Columbus Crew among others.

Following his hire, social media had its input. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.

