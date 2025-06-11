Stefon Diggs addresses controversial video, alleged pink substance in bag
New England Patriots' wide receiver Stefon Diggs has frequently been in the news over the last several weeks, but very little of that news has had to do with football.
Instead, it's been centered around public appearances with rapper Cardi B and a now-infamous boat party video that created plenty of controversy. That video led to speculation that Diggs could be on his way out in New England before he would even get the chance to play a game with the Patriots, but it now looks like things are headed in the right direction.
Meeting with the media following practice this week, Diggs finally addressed the controversy for the first time publicly.
“Obviously, I want to be as candid with you guys as possible,” Diggs said. “I kind of have a thing where I don’t talk about my personal life with people I don’t know personally. Pretty sure everyone here, men and women, are great people. But I kind of keep my personal life personal. I had a conversation with Vrabel, obviously, and I’m going to echo everything that he said. Hope everyone makes good decisions. I had some conversations with people in the building as well. So everything else is everything else, and the particulars are all internal.”
Diggs was asked specifically about the portion of the video where he can be seen handing out what looks to be a pink substance in a small bag, which created the most speculation and controversy following the video's release.
“Obviously it’s a conversation that’s happening internally. I can’t have too much of a conversation about it,” Diggs said. “But I’ve been in this league 10 years. You can format the question many different ways and I’m going to obviously answer it the same way.”
Those are all answers that you would expect from a seasoned vet in the league, particularly on the heels of so much media attention. For Diggs, the opportunity to play with the Patriots and re-establish himself as a top WR in the league remains a high priority. The rest is just noise.
“I’m just happy to be here,” Diggs said Tuesday. “I’m happy to be back at work, seeing the guys, being around the guys. Football is the main thing, and the only thing I care about is winning. Keeping the main thing the main thing.”
